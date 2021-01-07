e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Twitter locks Trump’s account, threatens permanent ban over inciting violence

Twitter locks Trump’s account, threatens permanent ban over inciting violence

The messaging platform locked Trump for 12 hours and said his account will remain locked if the offending messaging are not taken down, according to the Twitter safety team.

world Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 06:19 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Agence France-Presse
Twitter blocked Trump for 12 hours
Twitter blocked Trump for 12 hours(Reuters image)
         

Twitter on Wednesday threatened to permanently ban US President Donald Trump from the platform for flouting its civic integrity rules, ordering him to remove three rule-breaking tweets.

The messaging platform locked Trump for 12 hours and said his account will remain locked if the offending messaging are not taken down, according to the Twitter safety team.

“As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, DC, we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy,” Twitter said in a post.

“If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.”

tags
top news
LIVE: Twitter temporary locks Trump’s account citing risk of violence
LIVE: Twitter temporary locks Trump’s account citing risk of violence
Farmers to march on highway ring around Delhi in tractors to press their demands
Farmers to march on highway ring around Delhi in tractors to press their demands
Woman shot at US Capitol has died: Police
Woman shot at US Capitol has died: Police
3rd Test live: Rain stops play after Siraj removes Warner early
3rd Test live: Rain stops play after Siraj removes Warner early
Crisscrossing migration puts India at high risk, say experts
Crisscrossing migration puts India at high risk, say experts
Congress lost focus, wrote Pranab in memoir
Congress lost focus, wrote Pranab in memoir
Temperature to dip from Thursday, dense fog in store: IMD
Temperature to dip from Thursday, dense fog in store: IMD
Covid update: Vaccination 2nd dry run on Jan 8; UK reports 1,000+ daily deaths
Covid update: Vaccination 2nd dry run on Jan 8; UK reports 1,000+ daily deaths
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In