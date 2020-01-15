e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / World News / 12-year-old girl alive after being buried under avalanche for 18 hours in Pakistan

12-year-old girl alive after being buried under avalanche for 18 hours in Pakistan

Samina Bibi recalled screaming and shouting for help as she lay trapped in a room under the snow.

world Updated: Jan 15, 2020 22:22 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Muzaffarabad
Samina, 12, who was rescued after heavy snowfall and avalanches in Bakwali village in Neelum Valley near line of control (LoC), receives first aid at a hospital in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan.
Samina, 12, who was rescued after heavy snowfall and avalanches in Bakwali village in Neelum Valley near line of control (LoC), receives first aid at a hospital in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan.(REUTERS)
         

A 12-year-old girl was found alive on Wednesday after being buried for 18 hours when an avalanche in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir engulfed the family house.

Samina Bibi recalled screaming and shouting for help as she lay trapped in a room under the snow.

The death toll from Monday’s avalanches in Pakistan’s Neelum Valley, in the Himalayan region disputed by Pakistan and India, rose to 74, according to Pakistani officials, as rescuers continued to recover bodies.

Samina was one of the lucky ones. “I thought I would die there,” she told Reuters from a hospital bed in Muzaffarabad, where she and dozens of other injured people were receiving treatment after being airlifted out of the avalanche area.

For Samina’s mother, Shahnaz Bibi, who lost a son and another daughter, the rescue was nothing short of a miracle. After being pulled out of the snow earlier, Shahnaz said she and her brother, Irshad Ahmad, had given up hope of finding Samina alive.

Samina said she could not sleep while she waited to be rescued. Her leg was fractured and blood was oozing from her mouth.

For the family, the disaster happened very fast. “We didn’t hear a rumble,” Shahnaz said, recalling the moments before the avalanche buried the three-storey house where she and her family were sheltering with others from the village. At least 18 of them died.

Samina and her family were huddled round a fire when the avalanche hit. “It happened in the blink of an eye,” said Shahnaz.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said the total number of deaths in snow-hit areas in Pakistan over the last couple of days had jumped to 100. More heavy snowfall is expected in the region from Friday.

Another 10 people were killed in the Indian part of the Kashmir valley.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947. In 2012, an avalanche engulfed a Pakistani army headquarters near the Indian border, killing at least 124 soldiers and 11 civilians.

tags
top news
Omar Abdullah to be shifted to his house but will remain under detention
Omar Abdullah to be shifted to his house but will remain under detention
‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty’: Navy chief
‘China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty’: Navy chief
Russian president Vladimir Putin names head of tax service as new PM
Russian president Vladimir Putin names head of tax service as new PM
Glitch in brakes delays Air India flight from Washington. It’s 57 hrs late
Glitch in brakes delays Air India flight from Washington. It’s 57 hrs late
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Tanhaji crosses Rs 100 cr: Ajay’s 5th consecutive film to enter the club
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Watch Virat Kohli’s reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award
Watch Virat Kohli’s reaction to winning ICC Spirit of Cricket award
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news