13 killed in Kabul hospital attack, including two infants: Govt

Updated: May 12, 2020 17:28 IST

Thirteen people, including two babies, were killed Tuesday when gunmen stormed a maternity hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul, an interior ministry spokesman said.

“The fatalities also include mothers and nurses,” spokesman Tareq Arian said.

More than 100 people, including three foreign nationals, were rescued in a clearance operation by security forces that lasted hours.