e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 133 Indian nationals to return from Pakistan on October 19

133 Indian nationals to return from Pakistan on October 19

The high commission requested the people to make necessary arrangements to reach at Wagah/Attari border at the scheduled date for their return.

world Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:46 IST
Asian New International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Asian New International | Posted by Arpan Rai
Islamabad
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Pakistani Rangers during the daily beating retreat ceremony on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day at Wagah Border in Attari near Amritsar. (Photo by Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Pakistani Rangers during the daily beating retreat ceremony on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day at Wagah Border in Attari near Amritsar. (Photo by Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)
         

A total of 133 Indian nationals are set to return from Pakistan on Monday (October 19). This was informed by the Indian High Commission in Pakistan last week.

The high commission requested the people to make necessary arrangements to reach at Wagah/Attari border at the scheduled date for their return.

“The High Commission of India in Pakistan is facilitating the return of 133 Indian nationals from Pakistan to India on 19 Oct. Those in the list are requested to make necessary arrangements to reach at Wagah/Attari border at the scheduled date for return,” the High Commission said on Thursday (October 15).

In September, the Indian High Commission had said it is facilitating the return of 363 NORI (No Objection to Return to India) visa holders and 37 Indians from Pakistan.

“The High Commission of India in Pakistan is facilitating the return of 363 NORI visa holders and 37 Indians from Pakistan to India on September 15, 2020. The repatriation will be carried out as per the attached list,” India in Pakistan had tweeted.

tags
top news
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Highlights: KXIP beat MI in 2nd Super Over
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Highlights: KXIP beat MI in 2nd Super Over
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In