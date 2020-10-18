133 Indian nationals to return from Pakistan on October 19

world

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:46 IST

A total of 133 Indian nationals are set to return from Pakistan on Monday (October 19). This was informed by the Indian High Commission in Pakistan last week.

The high commission requested the people to make necessary arrangements to reach at Wagah/Attari border at the scheduled date for their return.

“The High Commission of India in Pakistan is facilitating the return of 133 Indian nationals from Pakistan to India on 19 Oct. Those in the list are requested to make necessary arrangements to reach at Wagah/Attari border at the scheduled date for return,” the High Commission said on Thursday (October 15).

In September, the Indian High Commission had said it is facilitating the return of 363 NORI (No Objection to Return to India) visa holders and 37 Indians from Pakistan.

“The High Commission of India in Pakistan is facilitating the return of 363 NORI visa holders and 37 Indians from Pakistan to India on September 15, 2020. The repatriation will be carried out as per the attached list,” India in Pakistan had tweeted.