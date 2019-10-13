e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

14 civilians killed in Turkish offensive in north Syria: Report

The dead included five people who were killed when pro-Turkey rebels opened fire on their car near Ain Issa, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

world Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:03 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Beirut
A person inspects the damage on a building hit by a mortar fired from inside Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.
A person inspects the damage on a building hit by a mortar fired from inside Syria, in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.(AP photo)
         

At least 14 civilians were killed on Sunday in fighting in northern Syria where Turkey is carrying out an offensive against Kurdish forces, a war monitor said.

The dead included five people who were killed when pro-Turkey rebels opened fire on their car near Ain Issa, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 16:02 IST

tags
top news
Team India creates world record with 11th straight series win at home
Team India creates world record with 11th straight series win at home
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
With ‘politeness’, Rajnath Singh delivers stern warning to Pakistan
PM Modi dares oppn to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
PM Modi dares oppn to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are trolling each other over 6 paise
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
‘Jolly by day, killer by night’: It was a good run for Kerala cyanide killer
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate - Why Saha is the best ‘keeper
India take massive 140-point lead in World Test Championship
India take massive 140-point lead in World Test Championship
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
Your Weekend Dose: From The Sky Is Pink to Gemini Man, know what to watch
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
World News