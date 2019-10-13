14 civilians killed in Turkish offensive in north Syria: Report

world

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 16:03 IST

At least 14 civilians were killed on Sunday in fighting in northern Syria where Turkey is carrying out an offensive against Kurdish forces, a war monitor said.

The dead included five people who were killed when pro-Turkey rebels opened fire on their car near Ain Issa, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 16:02 IST