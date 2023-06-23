19-year-old university student was ‘terrified’ to go on Titanic sub but went to please his father, says aunt

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the 19-year-old university student, Suleman Dawood, who accompanied his father on the ill-fated Titan expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, expressed hesitation about going on the trip, according to his aunt, Azmeh Dawood. 19-year-old university student, Suleman Dawood, who accompanied his father Shahzada Dawood was aboard the ill-fated Titan expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

Azmeh revealed in an interview that her nephew was "terrified" and reluctant to embark on the journey. However, driven by his desire to please his passionate father and falling over Father's Day weekend, Suleman ultimately boarded OceanGate's submersible. Sadly, the Titan submarine and all five passengers onboard are now presumed dead.

Azmeh Dawood, speaking from her home in Amsterdam, shared the devastating news that OceanGate confirmed the passengers' presumed deaths. The anguish and disbelief were palpable in her voice as she described her nephew's apprehension and her own emotional struggle.

The last four days were agonizing for Azmeh, who anxiously followed news coverage of the search for the Titan, desperately hoping for a positive outcome. The confirmation of the presumed deaths left her feeling trapped in a surreal nightmare, struggling to breathe amidst the overwhelming grief.

Hailing from one of Pakistan's prominent corporate families, Shahzada and Azmeh Dawood are scions of the renowned Dawood Hercules Corp., with interests spanning various industries. While Azmeh had lost touch with Shahzada in recent years due to their differing views on her medicinal cannabis use for her multiple sclerosis, she remained close to Suleman, cherishing his kind-hearted nature.

With the tragic news of both Shahzada and Suleman's presumed deaths, Azmeh was reminded of the deep love she had for her younger brother. Overwhelmed by emotion, she tearfully reminisced about holding him as a baby, grieving the loss of her baby brother and her nephew.

In a statement, Azmeh and Shahzada's parents expressed gratitude for the support and prayers they have received during this unimaginable loss. They acknowledged the tireless efforts of the search teams and asked for continued prayers for the departed souls and their grieving family.

