2 Indians on Commonwealth youth awards shortlist

Two Indians working for gender equality are among 20 people shortlisted for the 2018 Commonwealth Youth Awards to be announced during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London and Windsor in April.

The two Indians are Mrinalini Dayal and Yogesh Kumar, shortlisted for the awards that recognise innovative projects and programmes that have significant impact on communities. The shortlist was selected from more than 400 applicants from Commonwealth countries.

Dayal is the campaign leader for Health Over Stigma, an organisation which aims to challenge the stigma of accessing sexual health services and create a safe haven for women to reproductive health facilities.

The organisation also supports women to gain the skills to run advocacy campaigns and positively impact the lives of other women. To date, Health Over Stigma has trained more than 450 young activists.

Kumar is the founder of Even Cargo, a social enterprise that promotes gender equality through the employment of women couriers, traditionally a male profession in India. The organisation works to overcome the barriers of unemployment through skill development of women, training women in riding motorcycles, self-defence and logistics.

The Commonwealth Secretariat said the Regional Young Persons of the Year will be selected, with one exceptional entrant being recognised as the Commonwealth Young Person of the Year during the Commonwealth Youth Forum in London in April.

In addition to a grant of £1,000 to continue their development work, finalists will each be awarded a trophy and certificate. The Regional Young Persons of the Year will receive £3,000 and the Commonwealth Young Person of the Year will pick up £5,000.

The secretariat said the finalists’ initiatives and projects aim to build a more secure, prosperous, fairer and sustainable future for all at the grassroots levels, and exemplify the contribution of young people from across the Commonwealth in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and realising the CHOGM2018 aspiration “Towards a common future”.