2 Pakistan Air Force pilots die as training aircraft crashes near Peshawar: Report
2 Pakistan Air Force pilots die as training aircraft crashes near Peshawar: Report

  • According to a Lahore-based television channel, fire brigade vehicles and ambulances have reached the cite of the accident to conduct rescue operations.
2 Pakistan Air Force pilots die as training aircraft crashes near Peshawar. (Representational photo)
2 Pakistan Air Force pilots die as training aircraft crashes near Peshawar. (Representational photo)
Updated on Mar 22, 2022 08:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Two pilots died after a trainee plane of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed in Peshawar on Tuesday. According to a Lahore-based television channel, fire brigade vehicles and ambulances have reached the site of the accident to conduct rescue operations.

"A trainee plane of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed in Peshawar on Tuesday, As soon as the plane crashed, ambulances of Rescue 1122 and fire brigade vehicles rushed to Shahdal Banda People stop at Warsak Road, the site of the crash, and began search and relief activities," reported news agency ANI, citing state-run 24NewsHD.

More details awaited.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
