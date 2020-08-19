e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 2 strong earthquakes shake western Indonesia; no casualties

2 strong earthquakes shake western Indonesia; no casualties

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) under the sea. Similar earthquake with 6.9 magnitude jolted the province six minutes later, but no tsunami warning was issued for the relative shallow quakes.

world Updated: Aug 19, 2020 06:41 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Associated Press
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.(Representational image)
         

Two powerful and shallow undersea earthquakes shook western Indonesia on Wednesday, causing panic but no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.8 earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) under the sea. It was centered in Bengkulu province on Sumatra island, 144.5 kilometers (89.6 miles) west-southwest of Bengkulu city, USGS said. It also was felt in several provinces on the island.

Also read: 6.5 magnitude earthquake jolts central Philippines, some damage seen

Similar earthquake with 6.9 magnitude jolted the province six minutes later, but no tsunami warning was issued for the relative shallow quakes.

“We were awakened by repeated strong shaking of quakes at dawn,” a Bengkulu resident wrote in Twitter, “Forcing us to run out of our house.”

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 270 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

tags
top news
Curbs at rallies, booths likely in first Covid-19 polls
Curbs at rallies, booths likely in first Covid-19 polls
New immunity insights a boost against Covid-19
New immunity insights a boost against Covid-19
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
Top navy officials set for 3-day conference amid border row with China
Top navy officials set for 3-day conference amid border row with China
China, US will allow air carriers to double flights between nations
China, US will allow air carriers to double flights between nations
A rush to save remains of an Egyptian woman from rainwater in Jaipur
A rush to save remains of an Egyptian woman from rainwater in Jaipur
ADB approves $1 billion package for Delhi-Meerut rapid rail project
ADB approves $1 billion package for Delhi-Meerut rapid rail project
Covid update: Dharavi model in Philippines; Australia to manufacture vaccine
Covid update: Dharavi model in Philippines; Australia to manufacture vaccine
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In