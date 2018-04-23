 20 killed, 40 injured in air raid on Yemen wedding: Medics | world news | Hindustan Times
20 killed, 40 injured in air raid on Yemen wedding: Medics

Houthi rebels who control most of northern Yemen blamed the Sunday attack on a Saudi-led Arab coalition that backs the country’s government..

world Updated: Apr 23, 2018 15:26 IST
Yemenis check the damage in a power station in the aftermath of a reported air strike by the Saudi-led coalition in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.
Yemenis check the damage in a power station in the aftermath of a reported air strike by the Saudi-led coalition in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.(AFP File Photo)

At least 20 people were killed and 40 others wounded in an air raid on a wedding party in Yemen, rescue teams told AFP on Monday.

Houthi rebels who control most of northern Yemen blamed the Sunday attack on a Saudi-led Arab coalition that backs the country’s government.

Rescue teams said the wedding was being held in the Houthi-controlled Bani Qais area of Hajjah province, north of Sanaa, when jets carried out the raid.

