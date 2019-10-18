e-paper
20 killed by blast inside mosque during Friday prayers in east Afghanistan

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially Nangarhar province.

world Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:27 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Kabul
Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of eastern Nangarhar province, said 40 other people were wounded in Friday afternoon’s attack in Haskamena district. Image used for representational purpose only.
Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of eastern Nangarhar province, said 40 other people were wounded in Friday afternoon's attack in Haskamena district. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo: AP)
         

An Afghan official says at least 20 people have been killed during Friday prayers when a mortar fired by insurgents blasted through the roof of a mosque.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of eastern Nangarhar province, said 40 other people were wounded in Friday afternoon’s attack in Haskamena district.

He says the victims include children who were at the mosque, and that the number of casualties could still rise as this was only the initial report.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially Nangarhar province.

On Thursday, a UN report said more than 2,500 civilians were killed and over 5,600 wounded in the first nine months of this year.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 17:13 IST

