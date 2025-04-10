200+ relics of Princess Diana's style to hit auction: Here is what's up for grabs

In what is being hailed as the most significant auction of Princess Diana's wardrobe to ever be held, more than 200 of her most iconic garments and personal items are set to go under the hammer this summer. Julien’s Auctions previously sold one of Diana’s gowns for 1.14 million US dollars (£889,000)

The event, “Princess Diana’s Style & A Royal Collection,” will be hosted by Julien’s Auctions on Thursday, June 26, with bidding opening on May 20, PA Media reported.

This historic collection will include a range of Diana’s garments to celebrate her style and preserve her legacy. From her timeless fashion choices to pieces that embody her humanitarian spirit, the auction is expected to draw global attention.

Martin Nolan, co-founder and executive director of Julien’s Auctions, said: “Princess Diana holds a special place in the heart of Julien’s Auctions, and we are honoured to continue to preserve her legacy, telling her story through the pieces that defined her elegance, grace, glamour and spirit.

“This collection is the most significant offering of her wardrobe ever presented at auction, each item a window into a moment in history and a tribute to a woman whose humility and style and personal warmth continues to inspire the world.”

What items belonging to Princess Diana will be on display?

Among the items on offer are elegant evening gowns, daywear, accessories, and personal effects, carefully preserved and curated to tell the story of Diana’s unique role as both a royal and a global icon.

Also on auction will be a collection of garments and artefacts from British royal history, including items once worn by the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother and other members of the royal family dating as far back as the 19th century.

The collection will also be on exhibition at The Museum of Style Icons (Mosi) in Newbridge, Ireland, from mid-May until mid-June 2025.

A portion of the sale of Diana items will benefit Muscular Dystrophy UK. The auction is due to take place on Thursday June 26 at 10:00am Pacific Time at The Peninsula Beverly Hills.

Previous auctions of Princess Diana's belonging

Julien’s Auctions previously sold one of Diana’s gowns for 1.14 million US dollars (£889,000), and in 2024, a pair of her shoes achieved 390,000 US dollars (£304,000) at auction.