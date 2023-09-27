2023's supermoon series nears its end with September's ‘Harvest Moon’ on Thursday

The celestial stage is set for the grand finale of supermoons in 2023, promising a captivating sight as the fourth and last supermoon of the year graces the night sky.

September's Harvest Moon to Light Up ThursdayPhotographer: Paul Hanna/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This celestial spectacle will be visible shortly after sunset on Thursday, marking the culmination of a summer filled with mesmerizing, large, and radiant full moons.

Supermoons occur when the moon reaches its closest proximity to Earth in its elliptical orbit, creating a captivating illusion of increased size and enhanced luminance.

The harvest supermoon for this year will achieve its peak brilliance around 6 a.m. ET on Friday, having already risen the previous night, according to predictions from the Farmer's Almanac. This celestial show will continue to grace the evening sky on Friday.

ALSO READ| Happiest to Unhappiest US states ranked: Utah tops happiness charts, West Virgina most depressed

Known as the harvest moon, this full moon holds significance as it closely aligns with the autumnal equinox that occurred on September 23rd. It is often referred to as the corn moon, symbolizing the conclusion of summer harvests, particularly among farmers and avid skywatchers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Although the harvest moon typically occurs in September, it occasionally falls in October every three years, distinguishing it from other full corn moons.

What is the origin of the term ‘harvest moon’?

The name ‘harvest moon’ finds its origins in the agricultural practices of days gone by. Back in the era before tractors were equipped with headlights, the presence of moonlight held immense significance for the timely gathering of crops from the fields.

Alan MacRobert, an editor at Sky & Telescope magazine, explains that having moonlight was a critical factor in ensuring that the harvest could be completed swiftly, preventing the crops from rotting due to rain.

ALSO READ| 'A discrepancy of this order of magnitude can only be considered fraud,’ NYC judge strips off Trump’s business licenses

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Late summer and early autumn marked the ripening season for many crops, demanding the utmost diligence from farmers who found themselves exceptionally busy during this period. With the need to extend their work into the evening hours after sunset, the gentle glow of moonlight became an invaluable ally in the farming process, giving rise to the term ‘harvest moon.’

According to NASA, the Oxford English Dictionary traces the first recorded use of the term "harvest moon" back to the year 1706, solidifying its historical significance in agricultural traditions.

Four full-moon in a year

Thursday's supermoon marks the culmination of a sequence of four consecutive supermoons in 2023, each with its unique name:

July's buck moon August's sturgeon moon August's blue moon September's harvest moon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A blue moon is the occurrence of two full moons within a single calendar month, and the blue moon in August held additional rarity as it coincided with being a supermoon.

According to NASA, the next occurrence of a super blue moon is not anticipated for another 14 years. Skywatchers will have to wait until January and March 2037 to witness this celestial phenomenon once again gracing the night sky.