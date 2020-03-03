e-paper
World News / 23 cases of coronavirus among Iranian parliament members: Report

23 cases of coronavirus among Iranian parliament members: Report

An Iranian lawmaker Abdolreza Mesr reportedly has told colleagues to stop their contact with public.

world Updated: Mar 03, 2020 17:43 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Tehran
Citizens in the capital city of Tehran wear protective masks to prevent contracting coronavirus that has caused more than 3,000 deaths globally.
Citizens in the capital city of Tehran wear protective masks to prevent contracting coronavirus that has caused more than 3,000 deaths globally. (REUTERS)
         

An Iranian lawmaker reportedly has told colleagues to stop their contact with public as there are 23 cases of the new coronavirus among parliament members.

That’s according to lawmaker Abdolreza Mesri, who was quoted by Iranian state television’s Young Journalists Club program.

The comment comes as Iran’s supreme leader put the country on war footing against the virus outbreak, which is the deadliest outside of China.

