23 cases of coronavirus among Iranian parliament members: Report

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 17:43 IST

An Iranian lawmaker reportedly has told colleagues to stop their contact with public as there are 23 cases of the new coronavirus among parliament members.

That’s according to lawmaker Abdolreza Mesri, who was quoted by Iranian state television’s Young Journalists Club program.

The comment comes as Iran’s supreme leader put the country on war footing against the virus outbreak, which is the deadliest outside of China.