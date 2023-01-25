Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 23-year-old Indian student, shot in the chest during armed robbery in US, dies

23-year-old Indian student, shot in the chest during armed robbery in US, dies

world news
Updated on Jan 25, 2023 08:13 AM IST

Devsish Nandepu was shot during an armed robbery Sunday night in Princeton Park on the South Side, Chicago police said on Tuesday morning.

No arrests have been made in the case so far. (File image/Representative)
PTI | , New York

A 23-year-old Indian has died after he was shot during an armed robbery in Chicago, according to a media report on Tuesday.

Devsish Nandepu was shot during an armed robbery Sunday night in Princeton Park on the South Side, Chicago police said on Tuesday morning.

He succumbed to his injuries, a report in ABC7 Eyewitness News said.

The report added that Nandepu died just after 4am Monday morning at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He had been shot in the armpit and taken to the hospital in critical condition during the incident.

Nandepu and another 22-year-old were near a parking lot about 6.55 pm Sunday when a dark-coloured vehicle approached them. Two occupants from the vehicle held them at gunpoint and demanded valuables from them.

Nandepu and his friend complied and were shot, officials said.

The younger man was struck in the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
united states robbery chicago
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP