26 dead, 56 injured in attack on Somali hotel

At least 26 people, including many foreigners, were killed and 56 injured in a suicide bomb and gun attack claimed by Al-Shabaab militants on a popular hotel in southern Somalia, a top regional official said Saturday.

“Twenty-six people were killed in the attack and fifty-six others wounded, among those killed are... foreign nationals three Kenyans, one Canadian, one British, two Americans, and three Tanzanians. There are also two wounded Chinese citizens,” regional president Ahmed Mohamed Islam told a news conference.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 13:59 IST