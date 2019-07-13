Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 13, 2019-Saturday
26 dead, 56 injured in attack on Somali hotel

Regional president Ahmed Mohamed Islam told a news conference that 26 people were killed and 56 were wounded.

world Updated: Jul 13, 2019 13:59 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Mogadishu
At least 26 people, including many foreigners, were killed and 56 injured in a suicide bomb and gun attack claimed by Al-Shabaab militants on a popular hotel in southern Somalia(HT File (Representative Image))

At least 26 people, including many foreigners, were killed and 56 injured in a suicide bomb and gun attack claimed by Al-Shabaab militants on a popular hotel in southern Somalia, a top regional official said Saturday.

“Twenty-six people were killed in the attack and fifty-six others wounded, among those killed are... foreign nationals three Kenyans, one Canadian, one British, two Americans, and three Tanzanians. There are also two wounded Chinese citizens,” regional president Ahmed Mohamed Islam told a news conference.

.(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 13:59 IST

