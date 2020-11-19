e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 27-month jail term for Indian-origin builder in UK

27-month jail term for Indian-origin builder in UK

Vijay Madhaparia, a London-based builder, has been jailed after falsifying documents from UK tax authorities and also banned from running limited companies for 10 years

world Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 00:11 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
A general view of a London neighbourhood on November 19.
A general view of a London neighbourhood on November 19. (REUTERS)
         

Vijay Madhaparia, a London-based builder, has been jailed for 27 months after falsifying documents from UK tax authorities and also banned from running limited companies for 10 years, the Insolvency Service said on Thursday.

Madhaparia, 44, was director of Laxmi Development Limited, a building development company incorporated in 2010 based out of northwest London. The company was placed into compulsory liquidation in 2015 after it failed to pay the tax authorities a debt of £124,000, which was later revised to £4.4million.

The service said the official receiver was initially appointed as liquidator and further investigations uncovered several instances of misconduct by Madhaparia. In 2012, he was disqualified by the court for three years after committing health and safety offences.

However, despite being disqualified, he continued to act as a director and took on various construction and development projects until the company was dissolved in September 2013 after the company had failed to file company records.

To get the company reinstated, Madhaparia submitted company accounts in breach of his disqualification, which he falsely claimed had been audited and prepared by regulated accountants.

Further enquiries uncovered that Madhaparia had taken on two renovation contracts in 2015 despite the company having been wound up, and he did so without informing the official receiver.

The service said that Madhaparia then proceeded to siphon £91,000 worth of payments for the renovation works into his personal account, which he spent on holidays and gambling, depriving his creditors of payment.

Judge Dafna Spiro of the Harrow Crown Court described his conduct as “a sustained, deliberate and repeated pattern of calculated deliberate deceit and dishonesty committed over a number of years”.

Ian West, chief investigator for the Insolvency Service, said, “Vijay Madhaparia has been jailed for a significant amount of time after the court recognised the severity of his numerous misconduct offences.”

tags
top news
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Trump’s vaccine team have no plans to brief Joe Biden’s team: US Senator
Trump’s vaccine team have no plans to brief Joe Biden’s team: US Senator
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19
HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In