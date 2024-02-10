3 Indians die in accident in Canada’s Brampton

Three young males from India have been identified as the victims in a tragic accident in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in the early hours of Thursday. Screenshot from an online fundraiser of the three victims of a road accident in Brampton in the early hours of Thursday.

The accident occurred at approximately 1.30 am on Thursday in the town of Brampton. The three young men were identified as Reetik Chhabra, 23, his younger brother Rohan, 22, and their friend Gaurav Fasge, 24.

According to the Peel Regional Police or PRP, officers arrived at the scene and located three young adult males, who were pronounced deceased at the scene. Preliminary information to the police was that there may have been a second vehicle involved. Police located that vehicle and have who they believe to be its driver in custody and that person is awaiting charges related to this crash.

PRP said “high speed” was involved in the possible collision as the vehicles “made contact.”

The brothers were recent graduates from Seneca College, where they met Fasge. The three shared a basement apartment in Brampton.

The brothers worked at the Savarg Beauty Salon in the town. Its owner Tirath Gill was devastated at the loss, as he told the Hindustan Times, “I’m so sad. They were like my family. We worked together every week for forty hours.” The tragedy was compounded by the fact that Reetik Chabbra was celebrating his birthday along with his younger brother and Gaurav Fasge and were therefore out late that night.

The Chabbra brothers were from Chandigarh while Fasge was from Pune.

Gill said they were probably returning home after dinner as the accident occurred close to where they lived. The Volkswagen Jetta they were in struck a pole and may have resulted in their deaths.

Their friends have started an online fundraiser to raise money for repatriation of Fasge’s remains to India and to cover the funeral expenses for the Chabbras.