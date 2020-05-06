e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 3 Iran Guards killed in clash near Iraq border: Report

3 Iran Guards killed in clash near Iraq border: Report

The clash ocurred near the town of Divandareh, a Guards statement said, without naming the group.

world Updated: May 06, 2020 12:43 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Tehran
For much of the past 40 years, Iran has been battling Kurdish militants who use bases in neighbouring Iraqi Kurdistan to stage attacks against the Guards and state institutions inside the country.
For much of the past 40 years, Iran has been battling Kurdish militants who use bases in neighbouring Iraqi Kurdistan to stage attacks against the Guards and state institutions inside the country.(Reuters)
         

Three members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were killed in a clash with a “counter-revolutionary” group in the western province of Kurdistan on Tuesday, ISNA news agency reported.

“Colonel Shakiba Salimi and two other brave fighters of Islam, Jafar Nezampour and Majid Shokri, were martyred after fighting and killing a number of counter-revolutionary elements,” ISNA quoted a Guards statement as saying.

The clash ocurred near the town of Divandareh, the statement added, without naming the group.

For much of the past 40 years, Iran has been battling Kurdish militants who use bases in neighbouring Iraqi Kurdistan to stage attacks against the Guards and state institutions inside the country.

Iranian state television said the funeral of those killed is to be held on Wednesday morning while observing health protocols and social distancing measures imposed during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

tags
top news
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders officials to overhaul drug regulatory system
‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders officials to overhaul drug regulatory system
‘What after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt
‘What after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
After Covid-19, US now battles murder hornets which threaten humans too
After Covid-19, US now battles murder hornets which threaten humans too
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Here is how much tax you pay on petrol and diesel in India
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news