Home / World News / 34-yr-old Indian climber goes missing at Nepal's Mt Annapurna, search on

34-yr-old Indian climber goes missing at Nepal's Mt Annapurna, search on

PTI |
Apr 17, 2023 10:09 PM IST

Anurag Malu, a resident of Kishangadh in Rajasthan, went missing while descending from Camp III of Mt. Annapurna.

A 34-year-old Indian climber went missing from Mt. Annapurna in Nepal on Monday, an official of the expedition organiser said.

Annapurna is the tenth highest mountain in the world, standing at 8,091 metres above sea level. (Representative)(AFP)
Annapurna is the tenth highest mountain in the world, standing at 8,091 metres above sea level. (Representative)(AFP)

Anurag Malu, a resident of Kishangadh in Rajasthan, went missing while descending from Camp III of Mt. Annapurna, and has gone missing since Monday morning, Mingma Sherpa, chairman of Seven Summit Treks, which conducted the trekking expedition, told PTI.

Malu is on a mission to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000m and seven summits to create awareness about the UN Sustainable Development Goals, according to Himalayan Times newspaper.

Also read: Nepal expects around 500 mountaineers to scale Mount Everest this Spring season

"We had launched an extensive search for Malu shortly after he went missing. However, till evening we have not succeeded in locating him," Sherpa said.

“We will continue the search on Tuesday,” he added.

Malu was awarded REX KaramVeer Chakra and became the 2041 Antarctic Youth Ambassador from India, local media reports said.

Annapurna is the tenth highest mountain in the world, standing at 8,091 metres above sea level.

It is well known for the difficulty and danger involved in its ascent.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nepal climber
nepal climber
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out