38 US states affected by cantaloupe-related salmonella outbreak, 3 dead

Salmonella outbreak in the United States and Canada has claimed the lives of at least eight persons. Health agencies believe that cantaloupes are the source of salmonella infections which has created a health crisis in both countries.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned people against the consumption of Malchita or Rudy brand cantaloupes.

"Do not eat pre-cut cantaloupes if you don’t know whether Malchita or Rudy brand cantaloupes were used," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website. "Do not eat any recalled whole or pre-cut cantaloupe products."

According to CDC, in the United States, 230 persons are sick in 38 states, with 96 hospitalised and 3 deaths.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, there have been five deaths due to cantaloupe-related salmonella outbreak in the country.

Consequences of Salmonella-caused infections

Salmonella bacteria is known to cause diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Infections caused by the bacteria can be fatal in some cases especially among children and people with weak immune systems. CDC has suggested people to seek medical care if they suffer from any of these severe Salmonella symptoms.

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhoea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, feeling dizzy when standing up

Salmonella-related illnesses in US annually

As per the official website of CDC, symptoms usually begin 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4 to 7 days. As per CDC estimates, Salmonella bacteria leads to about 1.35 million infections, 26500 hospitalisations, and 420 deaths in the United States annually. Interestingly, food is the source of most of these illnesses.

