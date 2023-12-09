close_game
Watch: Canadian news anchor shuts up body-shamer on air. What she said

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Dec 09, 2023 06:44 PM IST

In an email, a viewer of the show asked the anchor whether she was pregnant as she wears old bus driver pants.

Canadian news anchor Leslie Horton is being praised for her response to a body-shamer who sent her an email. A video clip of the anchor talking about the contents of the email and responding to the body-shamer has gone viral on X.

A video clip of the anchor talking about the contents of the email and responding to the body-shamer has gone viral.(X(formerly Twitter)/@MrsNickyClark)
A video clip of the anchor talking about the contents of the email and responding to the body-shamer has gone viral.

In the email, a viewer of her show trolled her asking if she was pregnant as she wears old bus driver pants. "Congratulations on your pregnancy, if you're going to wear old bus driver pants, then you have to expect emails like this," the person wrote.

Responding to the viewer, Horton sarcastically thanked for the email. She then continued and said that she wasn't pregnant.

"No, I'm not pregnant. I actually lost my uterus to cancer last year. This is what women of my age look like. So, if it is offensive to you, that is unfortunate," said Horton.

After revealing her health issue, she sent out a message to trolls to think of their harsh words before using them. Concluding her response, Horton said: "Think about the emails that you send."

Here is how netizens reacted to a video of Horton's response

"What a response, what a lady," wrote a user.

"That's awesome. I hope she didn't get "in trouble" from the station, she did nothing wrong," commented a second person.

"Absolutely. Why do people feel the need to say such things?," posted a third user.

