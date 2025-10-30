3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: When and how to watch ATLAS? When does it peak?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: NASA said the comet will pass slightly inside Mars’ orbit when it reaches this point, around October 30, 2025, at a distance of about 1.4 AU, or approximately 130 million miles.
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: The interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is set to make its closest approach to the Sun on Wednesday, reaching perihelion at around 11:47 Universal Time (UT), according to Universe Today. At that moment, it will pass just 1.36 astronomical units (AU) from the Sun—slightly beyond Earth’s orbit....Read More
NASA confirmed that the comet will swing just inside Mars’ orbit at a distance of about 1.4 AU (210 million km) on October 30, 2025. Moving at a staggering 193,000 miles per hour (310,000 km/h), it will pass within 18 million miles (29 million km) of Mars this week, offering scientists a rare opportunity to study a visitor from another star system.
This marks only the third known interstellar object ever detected in our solar system. Its hyperbolic orbit ensures it will not return after its brief solar encounter, and trajectory analyses suggest it originated from deep interstellar space.
Both of the European Space Agency’s Mars orbiters are already preparing to observe the comet, while NASA’s satellites and rovers on the Red Planet will also assist in gathering data. The Hubble Space Telescope has measured the comet’s nucleus at no larger than 3.5 miles (5.6 km) across — possibly as small as 440 meters.
The comet poses no threat to Earth, which it will approach most closely in December, coming within 269 million km (167 million miles).
Key facts about 3I/ATLAS
- Closest solar approach: October 30, 2025, at 11:47 UT
- Distance from Sun at perihelion: 1.36 AU
- Closest approach to Mars: 18 million miles (29 million km)
- Speed: 193,000 mph (310,000 km/h)
- Closest approach to Earth: 269 million km (167 million miles) in December 2025
- Size: Nucleus between 440 meters and 5.6 km wide
- Origin: Interstellar space — will not return after solar pass
- Observers: ESA Mars orbiters, NASA rovers, Hubble, and Juice spacecraft
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: When does it near its closest pass by earth
This will be its nearest approach since it was first detected entering the solar system in July, before continuing its journey back into interstellar space.
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: When was 3I/ATLAS first reported?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: Why did ESA decide not to send a spacecraft to 3I/ATLAS?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: The European Space Agency (ESA) ruled out sending a spacecraft due to the comet’s extremely high speed and short approach window. Instead, scientists will study it from afar using telescopes like Hubble and the James Webb Space Telescope to analyse its dust and gas.
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: What unusual activity has been observed from Comet 3I/ATLAS?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: As 3I/ATLAS nears the Sun, astronomers have detected it releasing a jet of material directed toward the Sun. This happens when solar heat vaporizes the comet’s icy surface. Space.com reported that images show its glowing coma and a bright jet highlighted in purple.
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: What’s the difference between a comet and a meteorite?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: A comet is a large icy object that travels around the Sun, forming a glowing tail as sunlight heats it. A meteorite, on the other hand, is a small fragment of rock or metal that enters Earth’s atmosphere, appearing as a shooting star before landing on the ground.
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: What is perihelion?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: Perihelion is the point in an object's orbit when it comes closest to the Sun. For comets, which usually have long, stretched orbits, this point is significant because they heat up and release gas and dust. In contrast, planets have nearly circular orbits, so the difference between their perihelion and aphelion (farthest point) is minor.
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: Where did 3I/ATLAS come from?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: According to NASA, 3I/ATLAS originated in another star system. It was ejected into interstellar space millions or billions of years ago and has been traveling between stars ever since. It’s now approaching from the direction of the constellation Sagittarius.
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: How did the comet get its name?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: The name “3I/ATLAS” follows a naming convention: “3” marks it as the third interstellar object, “I” stands for interstellar, and “ATLAS” credits the telescope project that discovered it.
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: Which missions are observing 3I/ATLAS?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: ESA is using multiple spacecraft, including Mars Express, the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, and the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (JUICE) — to study the comet. These missions will help observe its activity from different points in the Solar System.
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: Why can’t we send a spacecraft to intercept 3I/ATLAS?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: ESA confirmed that the comet’s fast, inward trajectory and timing make a direct mission impossible. Instead, astronomers are using telescopes like Hubble and James Webb to remotely study its composition and dust plume.
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: What has NASA observed about the comet’s activity?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captured a dust plume and a trailing tail of ice particles. The James Webb Space Telescope detected carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, carbonyl sulphide, and water ice — all vaporized as the comet heats up near the Sun.
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: Why is 3I/ATLAS classified as a comet, not an asteroid?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: NASA confirmed it’s a comet because it shows a coma, a glowing halo of gas and dust, caused by sunlight heating its icy core. This activity is not seen in asteroids.
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: How big is Comet 3I/ATLAS?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: Observations from Hubble suggest the comet’s nucleus measures between 440 meters and 5.6 kilometers in diameter.
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: How is ESA studying the comet?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: After its discovery by NASA’s ATLAS telescope, ESA began tracking it with ground-based observatories and will soon involve spacecraft like Mars Express, ExoMars TGO, and JUICE for deeper study.
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: Who discovered 3I/ATLAS?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker:The comet was first spotted by the NASA-funded ATLAS telescope in Río Hurtado, Chile, on July 1, 2025. Its hyperbolic orbit showed it came from beyond the Solar System.
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: Why is 3I/ATLAS important?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: It’s only the third interstellar object ever detected, offering scientists a rare glimpse into materials formed around another star system.
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: Which NASA missions are studying it?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: NASA has deployed multiple missions to gather data, including Hubble, Webb, TESS, Swift, Lucy, Psyche, Parker Solar Probe, Perseverance, Curiosity, Europa Clipper, and the joint SOHO and Juice missions with ESA.
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: When and how was Comet 3I/ATLAS discovered?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker:Comet 3I/ATLAS was discovered on July 1, 2025.
Since then, astronomers have been studying it closely. It’s only the third interstellar comet ever found, meaning it came from outside our Solar System and will eventually leave it forever. According to the BBC, it’s a one-time visitor, unlike typical comets that orbit the Sun repeatedly.
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: How to follow Comet 3I/ATLAS’ journey?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: Space enthusiasts can track the journey of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS through NASA’s interactive tool, Eyes on the Solar System.
The rare visitor stirred excitement earlier this month when it made its closest approach to any planet, passing by Mars between October 2 and 3 at a distance of roughly 29 million kilometers.
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: Is it a threat to earth?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: When will it be closest to sun?
3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: The closest it will approach Earth will be around 1.8 astronomical units (about 170 million miles, or 270 million kilometers). It will approach its closest point to the Sun around October 30.