3I/ATLAS Interstellar Comet Live Tracker: When and how to watch ATLAS? When does it peak?

NASA confirmed that the comet will swing just inside Mars’ orbit at a distance of about 1.4 AU (210 million km) on October 30, 2025. Moving at a staggering 193,000 miles per hour (310,000 km/h), it will pass within 18 million miles (29 million km) of Mars this week, offering scientists a rare opportunity to study a visitor from another star system.

This marks only the third known interstellar object ever detected in our solar system. Its hyperbolic orbit ensures it will not return after its brief solar encounter, and trajectory analyses suggest it originated from deep interstellar space.

Both of the European Space Agency’s Mars orbiters are already preparing to observe the comet, while NASA’s satellites and rovers on the Red Planet will also assist in gathering data. The Hubble Space Telescope has measured the comet’s nucleus at no larger than 3.5 miles (5.6 km) across — possibly as small as 440 meters.

The comet poses no threat to Earth, which it will approach most closely in December, coming within 269 million km (167 million miles).

Key facts about 3I/ATLAS