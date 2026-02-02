4 moons appear over Russia’s St. Petersburg in rare Paraselene phenomenon | Watch

Skywatchers in Russia's St. Petersburg witnessed an unusual celestial sight when four moons appeared in the night sky. The striking sight left many stargazers stunned as bright shapes seemed to flank the Moon. (X@nexta_tv)

The rare event was reportedly spotted on Sunday night and its clips quickly drew attention online. Users shared their amazement at the glowing formation above the Russian city.

(HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the clip)