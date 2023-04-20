4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's Sivrice
Apr 20, 2023 07:11 AM IST
Turkey Earthquake: Sivrice is a town of Elazig Province of Turkey.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck 11 km West Southwest of Sivrice, Turkey on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The earthquake occurred at 04:14:09 (UTC 05:30) and hit Sivrice, Turkey at a depth of 11.2 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 38.396°N 39.194°E, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.
