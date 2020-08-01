e-paper
5 Baloch terrorists killed in Pakistan

The security forces received a tip-off that eight heavily-armed terrorists were present at Arbi Tibba road in Rajanpur and were planning to attack government installations and law enforcement agencies in the province.

world Updated: Aug 01, 2020 05:33 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Lahore
Pakistan Army soldier stands guard.
Pakistan Army soldier stands guard. (REUTERS File/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

Pakistan’s security forces on Friday shot dead five militants of the outlawed Balochistan Republican Army and claimed to have thwarted a terrorist attack in the country’s Punjab province.

The terrorists were also involved in the killing of five personnel of the law enforcement agencies.

The intelligence-based operation, jointly conducted by the counter-terrorism department of Punjab and intelligence agency ISI in Rajanpur, some 400 kms from Lahore, led to the killing of five terrorists of the Balochistan Republican Army, counter-terrorism officials said in a statement.

The security forces received a tip-off that eight heavily-armed terrorists were present at Arbi Tibba road in Rajanpur and were planning to attack government installations and law enforcement agencies in the province.

Five terrorists were killed in the shootout while three managed to escape, they said.

One improvised explosive device, three submachine guns, two pistols, four kgs explosives, four detonators and ammunition have been recovered from their possession.

According to initial investigation, the terrorists had been involved in the last year’s attacks on the security personnel in which five officials were killed.

