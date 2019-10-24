e-paper
5 dead in small plane crash in western Mexico

At least five people died in the crash of a small plane Wednesday, officials in Mexico's western Mexican state of Michoacan said.

world Updated: Oct 24, 2019 22:00 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Mexico City
Officials did not provide the identities of the victims. Image used for representational only.
Officials did not provide the identities of the victims. Image used for representational only. (Getty Images)
         

At least five people died in the crash of a small plane Wednesday, officials in Mexico’s western Mexican state of Michoacan said.

The state prosecutor’s office said it was investigating the afternoon crash in the community of Las Juntas in the township of Madero. It said the five dead was a preliminary figure.

Officials did not provide the identities of the victims.

Later, Michoacan’s public safety agency said the flight was believed to have originated in the northern state of Durango and was headed for the southern state of Guerrero. It said there had been six people aboard, but did not say if all had perished.

Photographs shared by the agency on social media appear to show the aircraft upside down in a river. The area is about 285 miles (460 kilometers) west of Mexico City.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 22:00 IST

