5 million Yemenis ‘one step away from famine’ in 2021, UN warns

world Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 08:40 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Aden
The world’s worst humanitarian crisis in Yemen is the result of more than five years of brutal conflict, disease, economic collapse and a breakdown of public institutions and services(REUTERS)
         

The United Nation’s (UN) Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) on Sunday warned that 5 million Yemenis “will likely be living just one step away from famine in the upcoming year.”

In a brief statement posted on its official Twitter account, the UN organization said that more than half of Yemen’s overall population could head further into hunger in 2021.

An estimated 50,000 people will be living in famine-like conditions in the war-ravaged Arab country during 2021, the statement added.

Immediate support is urgently needed to save Yemen as “UN response remains only 49 percent funded,” the FAO noted.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi rebels seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally-recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The world’s worst humanitarian crisis in Yemen is the result of more than five years of brutal conflict, disease, economic collapse and a breakdown of public institutions and services.

