Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

5 Qatar-based Indian nationals die in Kenya accident

PTI |
Jun 10, 2025 07:14 PM IST

The Indian Embassy in Qatar said a group of 28 Indians was visiting Kenya where their bus met with an accident on Monday.

At least five Indian nationals residing in Qatar, who were visiting Kenya, have died after their bus met with an accident.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be verified.(Unsplash/representative)
The identity of the deceased is yet to be verified.(Unsplash/representative)

The Indian Embassy in Qatar said a group of 28 Indians was visiting Kenya where their bus met with an accident on Monday.

“As per available information, 5 Indian nationals have lost their lives in the accident. Officials from HCI Nairobi are on the ground and extending all help,” the embassy posted on X.

The Gulf Times newspaper reported that the bus they were travelling in got out of control and fell into a gorge in the north eastern county of Nyandarua.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be verified, the newspaper said.

The Indian mission in another post said it is also in touch with the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC), Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) and other community groups in Doha.

“We extend sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have unfortunately passed away,” it added.

The mission also provided a helpline number for any queries or assistance.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Los Angeles protests LIVEon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Los Angeles protests LIVEon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / 5 Qatar-based Indian nationals die in Kenya accident
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On