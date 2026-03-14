Five refueling planes of the US Air Force have reportedly been hit and damaged in Iranian strikes on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. The planes were hit on the ground and are being repaired as they suffered partial damage, the Wall Street Journal reported. Track updates on Iran US war 5 US Air Force refueling planes hit, damaged in Iranian strike on Saudi base: Report (AFP)

No casualties have been reported.

This comes a day after a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed while supporting operations in western Iraq on Thursday. All six crew members of the aircraft were reported to be dead.

Two planes were involved and the US Central Command, which oversees the Middle East, said the crash in western Iraq followed an unspecified incident involving two aircraft in “friendly airspace”. The other plane landed safely in Israel.