54 die in Bangladesh floods; Unicef says 2mn children at risk

Dhaka: Fifty-four people have died so far in devastating floods in Bangladesh, authorities said on Friday even as Unicef warned that more than two million children were at risk. An aerial view shows partially submerged houses after flood in Feni, Bangladesh on August 24 (AFP)

The highest number of 19 deaths were reported from Feni district, according to data released by the disaster management ministry. The dead included six women and seven children.

Unprecedented floods caused by heavy rains and swollen rivers have ravaged 11 districts in eastern Bangladesh, affecting more than five million people. More than a million families have been left homeless in 64 sub-districts in the flood-hit areas.

The 11 districts affected by floods include Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria, Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Sylhet and Habiganj. The ministry said the flood situation in Shylet, Hobiganj and Chattogram is showing signs of improvement.

Unicef warned that more than two million children are at risk as floods sweep through homes, schools and villages. “In all, these floods, the worst in eastern Bangladesh in 34 years, have affected 5.6 million people,” Unicef said in a statement.

It said that millions of children and families are stranded without food and emergency relief supplies. Government personnel and volunteers are conducting rescue operations, though access remains difficult in some areas. It said that in the coming days, more people will be affected as the monsoon season continues.

“The devastating floods in the eastern parts of Bangladesh are a tragic reminder of the relentless impact of extreme weather events and the climate crisis on children. Far too many children have lost loved ones, their homes, schools, and now are completely destitute,” said Emma Brigham, deputy representative of Unicef Bangladesh.

Unicef is providing water purification tablets, oral rehydration salts and other essential supplies, “but more funds are needed to reach these children and prevent an even more devastating impact on their futures”, the statement said.

In response to emergencies, Unicef said it urgently requires up to $35.3 million for critical, life-saving and multi-sectoral interventions for children and pregnant and lactating women.

Bangladesh’s interim government is grappling with the unprecedented flooding alongside a fluid law and order situation and political instability. More than 600 people died in protests and violence linked to the ouster of the previous government.

The Bangladesh army, navy, coast guard, border guards, fire service, police and members of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and NGOs are engaged in relief measures in the flooded areas, and the interim government has launched a fund collection drive to help flood victims.

Many departments, including the Bangladesh Army, contributed an amount equivalent to one day’s salary of all personnel to the drive. People from all walks of life have been extending assistance to flood-affected communities.