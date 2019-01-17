 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Nicobar Islands region
6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Nicobar Islands region

There was no tsunami alert issued as sea levels around the Andaman Nicobar archipelago showed no major rise, said SPS Shenoi, Director INCOIS.

world Updated: Jan 17, 2019 10:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Port Blair
A strong earthquake of magnitude 6 hit the seismologically prone Andaman and Nicobar Islands Thursday. (Representational Image)(REUTERS)

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6 hit the seismologically prone Andaman and Nicobar Islands Thursday, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake hit the region at 8.43 am and its epicentre was Nicobar Islands region.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 10:27 IST

