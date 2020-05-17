e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 6 killed, 20 injured as bus flips over on China highway

6 killed, 20 injured as bus flips over on China highway

Another three people were in critical condition following Saturday’s accident on a main road connecting the city of Xichang with the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, police reported.

world Updated: May 17, 2020 08:44 IST
Associated Press | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Associated Press | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Beijing
A bus flipped over on a highway in southwestern China killing 6 people.
A bus flipped over on a highway in southwestern China killing 6 people.
         

Six people died and 20 others were injured when a bus flipped over on a highway in southwestern China, local authorities reported.

Another three people were in critical condition following Saturday’s accident on a main road connecting the city of Xichang with the Sichuan provincial capital of Chengdu, police reported.

All but 10 of the 36 people on board were hospitalized. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

China has sought to end accidents caused by overloaded and badly maintained vehicles, as well as restricting drivers’ hours to avoid exhaustion. Better maintained roads have helped to stem the death toll, although enforcing the rules tends to be less rigorous in rural areas.

A particular concern has been school minibuses taking children to class from far-flung villages, along with vehicles transporting low-paid workers to jobs along the more prosperous east coast.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In