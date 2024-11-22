6 tourists die after drinking liquor in Laos: What we know so far?

Laos has been hit by an alcohol poisoning incident that has so far claimed the lives of six foreign tourists. The East Asian nation is quite popular with backpackers from all around the world but is also known for its tainted alcohol. Here is what we know so far about the Laos poisonings. Holly Bowles, 19, had been in critical condition on life support following the poisoning in Laos more than a week ago.

Six foreign tourists have died so far in a suspected mass methanol poisoning in Vang Vieng. The deceased included two Australian teenagers, a British woman, two Danes, and one American national, according to the local authorities. While the names of the two Australian teenagers have been made public, the British, Danish, and American authorities have given no update on the other four victims.

The latest death occurred on Thai soil, where 19-year-old Holly Bowls was evacuated to after a night out in Laos. Her friend, Bianca Jones, passed away on Thursday due to the same suspected poisoning. The Bowls family issued a statement saying that they "find comfort in knowing that Holly brought so much joy and happiness to so many people," according to Seven News.

After days of silence, despite statements from multiple foreign governments, the Lao News agency KPL confirmed that two Danes and one American citizen died in Vang Vieng on 13 November. The cause of death has been attributed to tainted alcohol. KPL said that the official statement from the government will be issued after officials complete the process of collecting details, evidence, and witness testimonies. The report did not mention the two Australians and the British woman, who have also been confirmed dead by their respective countries.

Hotel owner detained

The owner and the manager of the hostel where the victims stayed have been detained by the police, according to the Associated Press. However, formal charges have yet to be brought against them.

The two Australian teenagers were transferred to two separate hospitals in Thailand after initial treatment in Laos. They had a night out on 11 November, when the suspected poisoning is believed to have occurred. Apart from drinking at a bar in Vang Vieng, they had also consumed complimentary shots from the hostel. The true source of the drinks is still unclear.

Methanol can make people feel inebriated and has been used in the manufacture of counterfeit replicas of well-known alcohol brands or illegal local spirits, such as vodka, CNN quoted the British Foreign Office in a statement.