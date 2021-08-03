Home / World News / 6.1 magnitude quake hits Indonesia's Sumatra
The location was 191 kilometers southwest of the city of Sungai Penuh, near the Mentawai Islands in the Indian Ocean, at a depth of 40 kilometers.(Representational Image)
world news

6.1 magnitude quake hits Indonesia's Sumatra

  • The quake was reported along the Sunda Megathrust or Great Sumatran Fault
ANI | | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Jakarta
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 05:33 AM IST

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit Indonesia's south of Sumatra on Tuesday.

The quake was reported along the Sunda Megathrust or Great Sumatran Fault, a fault line off Sumatra's western coast that separates the Sunda Plate from the Australian Plate, reported Sputnik citing European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

It further reported that the location was 191 kilometers southwest of the city of Sungai Penuh, near the Mentawai Islands in the Indian Ocean, at a depth of 40 kilometers.

