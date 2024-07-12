63 missing after landslide sweeps two buses into Trishuli River in Nepal, Kathmandu-Bharatpur flights cancelled

A landslide on the Madan-Ashrit Highway in Nepal early this morning swept two buses carrying 63 people into the Trishuli River. The incident, involving the Kathmandu-bound Angel bus and Ganpati Deluxe, occurred around 3:30 am amid heavy rainfall in the region. People watch the flooded Bagmati river in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, July 6, 2024.(AP/Representational Image)

Indradev Yadav, the Chief District Officer of Chitwan, told ANI that the buses were travelling along the highway when the landslide struck, pushing them off the road and into the raging river below.

"As per the preliminary information both the buses were carrying a total of 63 people including the bus drivers. The landslide swept the buses at around 3:30 am. We are at the incident site and a search operation is underway. Incessant rain is hampering our efforts to search for the missing buses," Yadav confirmed to ANI.

Read: Nepal: 11 killed, 8 missing in flash floods and landslides amid heavy rain

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ directed all government agencies to search and rescue the passengers.

“I am deeply saddened by the reports of about five dozen passengers that are missing after the buses were washed away by a landslide on the Narayangadh-Muglin road section and the loss of properties due to floods and landslides in different parts of the country. I direct all agencies of the government, including the home administration, to search and effectively rescue the passengers,” Dahal posted on X.

Meanwhile, all the flights from Kathmandu to Bharatpur have been cancelled for the day as the weather remains inclement, reported ANI.

Read: Nepal PM Prachanda to face floor test on July 12 after key ally's withdrawal of support

Since the onset of the monsoon season, at least 62 people have been killed, and 90 others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents in Nepal, home ministry officials informed last week.

While 34 people were killed by landslides, 28 succumbed to floods resulting from incessant rains. Seven individuals are reported missing due to these natural calamities. The heavy rains have caused substantial property damage, with at least 121 houses inundated and 82 others damaged. The natural disasters have displaced a total of 1,058 households across the country.