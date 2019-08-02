e-paper
Friday, Aug 02, 2019

7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s Sumatra island

The Indonesian geophysics agency issued a tsunami warning after the quake, which the USGS said had hit at a depth of 59 km (37 miles), about 227 km (141 miles) from the city of Teluk Betung on the island.

world Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:51 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Singapore
7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s Sumatra island, says US Geological Survey.
7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra island, says US Geological Survey.

An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck off Indonesia’s island of Sumatra on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS)said.

The Indonesian geophysics agency issued a tsunami warning after the quake, which the USGS said had hit at a depth of 59 km (37 miles), about 227 km (141 miles) from the city of Teluk Betung on the island.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 17:47 IST

