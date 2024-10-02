8 Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon; Hezbollah claims 3 Merkava tanks destroyed

Eight Israeli soldiers have been killed in combat in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military said Wednesday, marking the deadliest day for Israel on the Lebanon front in a year of clashes with Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group. Soldiers carry the coffin of Israeli Army Capt. Eitan Yitzhak Oster, who was killed in Lebanon, during his funeral at Mt. Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.(AP)

“Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, Captain Harel Etinger, Captain Itai Ariel Giat, Sergeant First Class Noam Barzilay, Sergeant First Class Or Mantzur, Sergeant First Class Nazaar Itkin, Staff Sergeant Almken Terefe and Staff Sergeant Ido Broyer, all fell during combat against Hezbollah terrorists in southern Lebanon,” Israel Defense Forces posted on X.

Follow: Middle East crisis live updates

The fatalities were reported just a day after Israel launched a ground incursion into southern Lebanon, intensifying the conflict on its northern front. Israeli troops have been engaged in fierce battles with Hezbollah militants inside Lebanese territory, as both sides confirmed ongoing fighting in separate statements.

Hezbollah claims three Israeli Merkava tanks destroyed

Hezbollah, widely regarded as one of the most powerful non-state military groups in the region, claimed that three Israeli Merkava tanks were destroyed during Wednesday’s combat.

ALSO READ- Why did Israel ban UN chief Guterres, and what are his views on Middle East crisis?

According to Hezbollah, the tanks were advancing toward the village of Maroun al-Ras near the border. Israeli military sources, while not addressing the specific tank losses, said their ground forces, backed by airstrikes, had killed Hezbollah fighters in close-range engagements.

This latest escalation comes as Israel continues to bolster its forces in the region, sending additional troops and artillery to the Lebanon border.

ALSO READ- ‘Strike Khamenei next’: Israeli official calls for action, Iran leader remains in ‘safe location’

Meanwhile, tensions are soaring across the Middle East, with fears that Iran, which backs both Hezbollah and Hamas, could be drawn further into the conflict. The United States has already deployed military assets to the region in support of Israel, raising the risk of international involvement.

Israel has vowed to continue its military campaign until Hezbollah ceases firing rockets into Israel and peace is restored. For its part, Hezbollah has said it will keep up its attacks until a ceasefire is reached in Gaza. Over the past two weeks, Israeli strikes have killed over 1,000 people in Lebanon, including many women and children, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.