e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / 881 single-day deaths, over 1.7 lakh cases: Brazil becoming new Covid-19 hotspot

881 single-day deaths, over 1.7 lakh cases: Brazil becoming new Covid-19 hotspot

Brazil is now the sixth most-affected country by Covid-19, after the United States, Britain, Italy, France and Spain.

world Updated: May 13, 2020 11:32 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nurses of Emergency Rescue Service (SAMU) transport a patient from a basic heath unit to a hospital during the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, on May 7.
Nurses of Emergency Rescue Service (SAMU) transport a patient from a basic heath unit to a hospital during the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in Santo Andre, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, on May 7.(Reuters Photo)
         

Brazil reported a new record for coronavirus deaths as Latin America’s largest economy becomes the new global hotspot for the coronavirus pandemic.

The country reported 881 deaths on Tuesday, pushing the total to 12,400.

Last week, the country surpassed the UK’s daily death toll, trailing only the US in terms of recorded daily deaths.

The number of infections has more than doubled in the past two weeks to 1,77,589. Brazil has now surpassed Germany’s 1,70,508 confirmed cases and is very close to France’s tally of 1,78,225 confirmed and probable cases.

This makes Brazil the sixth most-affected country, after the United States, Britain, Italy, France and Spain.

“Certainly, the increase of cases (in Brazil) in the last several days is a case of concern,” Marcos Espinal, head of the communicable diseases department at the Pan American Health Organization, told a briefing in Washington.

Faced with overwhelmed hospitals and surging coronavirus deaths, Brazilian state and city governments are lurching forward with mandatory lockdowns against the will of President Jair Bolsonaro, who says job losses are more damaging than Covid-19.

Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has drawn criticism for downplaying the pandemic, comparing the virus to a “little flu,” condemning the “hysteria” around it, and urging state and local authorities to end stay-at-home measures.

Previously, the highest one-day toll in Brazil was 751 deaths on May 8.

tags
top news
Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
‘Didn’t want him to get out’: Ex-Pak captain on Sachin’s ‘unique’ talent
‘5 plagues from China in last 20 years, it has to stop’, says US NSA
‘5 plagues from China in last 20 years, it has to stop’, says US NSA
Tesla vs California tussle ends after Donald Trump steps in
Tesla vs California tussle ends after Donald Trump steps in
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar & Wuhan to test entire population
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar & Wuhan to test entire population
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In