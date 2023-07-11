Home / World News / 9 killed in suspected arson attack in central Mexico's wholesale market

9 killed in suspected arson attack in central Mexico's wholesale market

AFP |
Jul 11, 2023 02:34 AM IST

Security camera footage showed armed suspects pouring what is thought to have been a flammable liquid before fleeing the market in Toluca.

A suspected arson attack left nine people dead on Monday in a sprawling wholesale market in central Mexico, authorities said.

Toluca's Central de Abastos is the second-largest market in Mexico. (Representative image)
Toluca's Central de Abastos is the second-largest market in Mexico. (Representative image)

Security camera footage showed armed suspects pouring what is thought to have been a flammable liquid before fleeing the market in Toluca, the state prosecutor's office said.

"Nine people lost their lives, eight of them at the site and one more in a hospital," according to a statement, which said the fire could be linked to business conflicts.

Toluca's Central de Abastos is the second-largest market in Mexico, with around 26,000 daily visitors, according to authorities.

The city, located near Mexico City, is the capital of the State of Mexico, the country's most populous and one of its most dangerous due to crime.

Toluca mayor Raymundo Martinez told the Milenio newspaper that the fire was probably the result of disputes between vendors and owners of premises at the market.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out