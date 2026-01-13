A Custody Battle Over Dogs Rocks an African Nation

LILONGWE, Malawi—It’s no secret who let the presidential guard dogs out. The question roiling this southern African country is more existential: Are the animals personal pets, or furry policemen? Former President Lazarus Chakwera and current President Peter Mutharika are in a standoff. Rachel Mendelson/WSJ; Kevin Wolf/AFP/Getty Images, Thoko Chikondi/AP, iStock

Former President Lazarus Chakwera insists the canines, trained to detect weapons, black-magic fetishes and other potential threats, are key members of his security detail.

After losing his re-election bid last year, he ordered all four guard dogs at the presidential palace in Lilongwe loaded into a police truck and delivered to his private residence, 6 miles away. (The four stationed at a second palace in Blantyre remained.)

His replacement argues the dogs are, in essence, civil servants and the president should have the staff that comes with the job.

A month after taking office, President Peter Mutharika dispatched 80 policemen to Chakwera’s house to retrieve the dogs. Chakwera, 70, refused to open the door, beginning a political and legal standoff.

The former president’s allies in Parliament rushed to his home to prevent the dogs’ removal. His lawyers rushed to court.

Mutharika, an 85-year-old lawyer who studied at Yale and taught at Washington University, delayed moving into the presidential palace. His full security team, he said, wasn’t in place.

The custody battle has aggravated more banal political schisms between the two parties that dominate this agricultural nation, and their loyal followers.

During the campaign, Chakwera promised to crack down on corruption while Mutharika vowed to improve the economy. Analysts attribute Chakwera’s loss to his failure to do either during five years in office, a period marked by rampant corruption and sagging growth.

“Chakwera never really came to grips with the country’s economic challenges, failed to tame inflation, and did too little to combat corruption,” said Louw Nel, a political analyst focused on African markets at research firm Oxford Economics. “His election defeat in September was not unexpected.”

Still, Chakwera’s followers were dismayed by the loss and alarmed at the prospect of him being stripped of the guard dogs. One, Pastor James Sekeya, posted a series of pro-Chakwera, pro-dog videos, including one viewed more than 12,600 times—a sizable audience in a country where just 8% of the population uses social media.

“All the people across the nation of Malawi are talking about these four German shepherd dogs,” Sekeya said in one post as generic images of the dogs scrolled behind him.

Chakwera was an Assemblies of God theologian before entering politics, and Sekeya, who describes himself as a prophet, warned anyone going after the former president not to expect help from above. “Don’t be sending me prayer requests,” he said.