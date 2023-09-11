‘A financial tsunami…’: New York City mayor Eric Adams warns about ongoing migrant crisis

New York City mayor Eric Adams has warned that the ongoing migrant crisis may lead to a Financial Tsunami. The city has been dealing with a big influx of migrants and Adams has been vocal about the repercussions.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (AFP)

In an interaction on PIX 11’s “PIX on Politics” on Sunday, Adams said: “I have to be honest with New Yorkers with what we’re about to experience — a financial tsunami that I don’t think this city has ever experienced."

“This is not utopia. New York City cannot manage 10,000 people a month with no end in sight. That can’t happen, and that is going to undermine this entire city,” he warned.

Reportedly, the cost of handling the migrant crisis is set to reach a whopping $12 billion over the next three years.

“Every service in the city is going to be impacted, from child service to our seniors to our housing plan, everything will be impacted,” warned Adams.

“We have a fiscal cliff that’s about to hit us from the federal government. This can undermine this entire city, my children, my families, the long‑term impact to migrants who are not getting the proper treatment they deserve, these cuts in services to the children of the city, my elders and seniors, my housing,” he added.

Recently, a brawl had broken out between cops and migrants over the confiscation of illegal scooters in Brooklyn. Three migrants were arrested for attacking a police officer during the operation.