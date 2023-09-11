I’ve seen her play beer pong: Royal Family member reveals Kate Middleton is highly competitive in the game

Kate Middleton loves playing beer pong and is very competitive in the game, a royal family member Mike Tindall revealed on the podcast “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby” on Saturday. Kate Middleton(Reuters)

The podcast was hosted by Tindall, James Haskell and Alex Payne where they interacted with Middleton, Prince William and Princess Anne.

While discussing Middleton's abilities in sports, Tindall said “I’m not going to say you’re uber competitive, but…”

“I’m not competitive at all,” Middleton interjected.

“I’ve seen her play beer pong!” added Tindall.

During the interaction, Middleton and Prince William also highlighted their rivalry in tennis.

“I don’t think we’ve managed to finish a game of tennis, the two of us. It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us,” revealed Middleton.

Adding to Middleton's revelation, Prince William confirmed that a game of tennis between them becomes one of “who can out-mental each other.”

ALSO READ| California set to decriminalise natural psychedelics and magic mushrooms

During the podcast, Middleton shared she also likes to play padel which is a game similar to tennis.

Recently, Middleton and William paid their tributes to Queen Elizbeth II on the first anniversary of the monarch's death. King Charles III also paid homage to the late queen at the Crathie Kirk church in Balmoral.