Mon, Dec 29, 2025
‘A military target’: Yemen's Houthi rebels on Israeli presence in Somaliland

AFP |
Published on: Dec 29, 2025 02:59 am IST

Israel on Friday announced that it was officially recognising Somaliland that in 1991 declared it had unilaterally separated from Somalia.

The leader of Yemen's Houthi rebels warned that any Israeli presence in Somaliland would be considered a "military target", according to a statement published Sunday, in the latest condemnation of Israel's move to recognise the breakaway region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said earlier that the country formally recognised Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, as an "independent and sovereign state".(AFP)

"We consider any Israeli presence in Somaliland a military target for our armed forces, as it constitutes aggression against Somalia and Yemen, and a threat to the security of the region," said the group's chief Abdulmalik al-Houthi, according to a statement published by rebel media online.

Israel on Friday announced that it was officially recognising Somaliland, a first for the self-proclaimed republic that in 1991 declared it had unilaterally separated from Somalia.

The Houthi chief warned that the move carried grave consequences, saying recognition was "a hostile stance targeting Somalia and its African surroundings, as well as Yemen, the Red Sea, and the countries along both shores of the Red Sea".

Somaliland, which has for decades pushed for international recognition, enjoys a strategic position on the Gulf of Aden and has its own money, passport and army.

Regional analysts believe that a rapprochement with Somaliland would provide Israel with better access to the Red Sea, enabling it to hit Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Israel repeatedly struck targets in Yemen after the Gaza war broke out in October 2023, in response to Houthi attacks on Israel that the rebels said were in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Iran-backed Houthis have halted their attacks since a fragile truce began in Gaza in October.

Somaliland has been diplomatically isolated since its unilateral declaration of independence, even if it has generally experienced greater stability than Somalia, where Al-Shabaab Islamic militants periodically mount attacks in the capital Mogadishu.

Israel's recognition of Somaliland was criticised by the African Union, Egypt, Turkey, the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council and the Saudi-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

The European Union insisted Somalia's sovereignty should be respected.

