A royal New Year's Eve? Meghan and Harry await invite amid royal rift and drama

The holiday season is approaching, and along with the festive cheer, Mariah Carey's timeless tunes, and cosy Yule logs, there's a sprinkle of royal drama to keep us entertained. Surprisingly, the royal theatrics have started earlier than expected this year. Britain's Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, participate in The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit "Mental Wellness in the Digital Age" as part of Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in New York.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Recent reports from the Sunday Times suggest that despite the ongoing tension between the Sussexes and the royal family, "friends of the Sussexes" are eager to embrace the holiday spirit and "readily accept an invitation to Christmas at Sandringham." A close friend, speaking on behalf of the Sussexes, shared, "I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty. As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays." Buckingham Palace, however, has chosen to remain tight-lipped on the matter.

The potential snag in the festive plans? Trust issues loom large on both sides—Prince Harry accusing his family of leaking stories, while the royals are still adjusting to the concept of a "spare" in Prince William.

Enter the Daily Mail, which uncovered insights from an anonymous "insider" hinting at a strategic move by King Charles. Speculation suggests that the King might extend an invitation to the Sussexes for a New Year visit in Scotland, cleverly sidestepping the potential awkwardness of a family reunion with Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to the source, this move "would certainly have the advantage of killing two birds with one stone; extending an olive branch to one son without causing difficulty to the other."

As anticipation builds, another insider adds, "It would be surprising for the Sussexes not to have received an invitation by now if there was going to be one. New Year in Scotland would be more likely. But as with anything to do with Harry and Meghan, let's face it, anything can happen."