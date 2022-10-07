A veteran professor was fired by US university. Reason: He gave low grades

Veteran professor Maitland Jones Jr. was fired from the New York University, reports said. The professor who is well known in the field of organic chemistry and is the writer of a widely-used textbook on the subject had been a teacher for many years at Princeton and then at New York University.

When 82 of his 350 students filed a petition against him last spring, claiming that the grades the respected professor gave them were very low and they would not be able to get admissions owing to the grades. In response, the 84-year-old professor said the the reason for the low grades was that the students were skipping classes.

However, Maitland Jones Jr. was fired shortly after the start of the autumn semester by the university. Other professors at the university objected to the decision made by the institution but were not paid heed to.

Maitland Jones Jr. along with his research team has released 225 papers in over 40 years. In 2017, Maitland Jones Jr. was recognised as one of “coolest" professors at the New York University.

