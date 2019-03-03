Act against terror groups, UK PM Theresa May tells Pakistan’s Imran Khan

Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday spoke to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and told him to act against terror groups, days after expressing “deep concern” over tensions between India and Pakistan prompted by the recent Pulwama attack.

A Downing Street Spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister spoke to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan today. She welcomed his commitment to reducing tensions with India, and the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan”.

May and Imran discussed the need to address the causes of the conflict, the spokesperson said, and added: “The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of Pakistan taking action against all terrorist groups, in support of global efforts to combat terrorism.”

India has blamed the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed for the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. The group is banned in the United Kingdom since 2001.

The House of Commons held an extended debate last week on Jammu and Kashmir, while May called for “urgent restraint” and de-escalation of hostilities between the two countries.

May said on Wednesday: “We are in regular contact with both countries urging dialogue and diplomatic solutions to ensure regional stability. We are working closely with international partners, including through the UN Security Council, to de-escalate tensions and are monitoring developments closely and considering implications for British nationals.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn responded: “We strongly support rapid dialogue between India and Pakistan in order to reduce the tension and deal with the root causes of the conflict before more lives are lost.”

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 21:26 IST