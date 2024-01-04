close_game
US police confirms active shooter situation reported at Iowa high school, investigation underway

US police confirms active shooter situation reported at Iowa high school, investigation underway

ByShweta Kukreti
Jan 04, 2024 09:56 PM IST

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed there is an active shooter investigation.

Amid reports of an active shooter, police swarmed an Iowa high school early Thursday. Several law agencies rushed to Perry High School at about 9 am, WHO13 reported.

Several law agencies rushed to Perry High School at about 9 am WHO13 reported.(AP )
Several law agencies rushed to Perry High School at about 9 am WHO13 reported.(AP )

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed there is an active shooter investigation. However, it hasn't been cleared yet if there are any casualties.

The shooting incident was reported on the first day of the second semester following the winter break.

A White House official informed that President Joe Biden is keeping a track on the incident and senior officials have been in touch with the Iowa governor’s office.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles, ambulance seen outside school

Multiple law enforcement vehicles and an ambulance were seen lined up outside Perry High School in Iowa.

According to NBC affiliate WHO of Des Moines, Iowa, the first report about the active shooter came at around 7:40 a.m. local time. Following which, the middle school was cleared and the elementary school was evacuated and dismissed by 8.32 am.

‘Pray for the community in Perry, Iowa’: Ramaswamy

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who was hosting a campaign event in Perry on Thursday, took to X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote: "Pray for the community in Perry, Iowa this morning."

Meanwhile, Linda Andorf, board president for the Perry Community School District, termed the incident as “disgusting.” "It is horrendously awful. People need to figure out their life. This is just disgusting.”

