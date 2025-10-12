Afghan forces clash with Pak ‘in retaliation’ for air strikes in Kabul: Taliban

so Heavy clashes reportedly took place at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border on Saturday days after the Taliban accused Islamabad of carrying out airstrikes on its soil. According to the Afghanistan military, the clashes, along the border in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, come “in retaliation” for the air strikes. File photo of Taliban security personnel. (AFP)

On Friday, Afghanistan accused Pakistan of violating its sovereignty for carrying out air strikes in Kabul. "In retaliation for air strikes carried out by the Pakistani army on Kabul," Taliban forces are engaged "in heavy clashes against Pakistani security forces in various areas" along the border, the Afghan military said in a statement.

"In a prompt and intense response, Pakistani forces effectively targeted several Afghan border posts," security officials were quoted as saying by Dawn. They added that there were reports of notable damage inflicted on multiple Afghan posts and militant formations.

Afghanistan's defence ministry spokesperson Enayatullah Khwarizmi said on Saturday that Taliban forces had carried out “successful retaliatory” attacks against Pakistani soldiers in response to the neighbouring country’s “repeated violations” of, and air strikes on, Afghan territory.

Iran, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have called for restraint following the escalation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border which coincides with Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's week-long visit to India.

Though Islamabad did not confirm that it had carried out the attacks, but called on Kabul "to stop harbouring the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on its soil," Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported.

The Guardian quoted Pakistani government official saying that Taliban forces opened fire at several border points. “We retaliated with artillery at four locations along the border,” the official was quoted as saying.

The firing took place at several key posts, including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Baramcha in Balochistan, The Express Tribune reported.

Taliban officials from the provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, Paktika, Khost, and Helmand -- all located on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan -- confirmed the clashes.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister of Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi termed the Afghan attacks “unprovoked”.

“Firing by Afghan forces on civilian population is a blatant violation of international laws. Pakistan’s brave forces have given a prompt and effective response that no provocation will be tolerated,” he wrote on X.

(With inputs from agencies)