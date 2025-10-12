Pak expresses 'strong reservations' to J&K reference in India-Afghan joint statement: 'Clear violation of...'

A day after India and Afghanistan issued a joint statement in an effort to improve bilateral relations, Pakistan expressed "strong reservations" to some elements of the statement, and to remarks by Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during his visit to New Delhi. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with his Afghani counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi. (@DrSJaishankar)

The Pakistan foreign ministry criticised the mention of Jammu and Kashmir as part of India in the joint statement, calling it “a clear violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions.” Pakistan said that the "reservations" were conveyed to the Additional Foreign Secretary (West Asia & Afghanistan).

In the joint statement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had thanked Afghanistan for strongly condemning the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. "Both sides unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism emanating from regional countries. They underscored the importance of promoting peace, stability, and mutual trust in the region," the October 10 statement had said.

Apart from the joint statement, Pakistan also criticised remarks made by Amir Khan Muttaqi while in India, particularly his assertion that terrorism is an internal issue of Pakistan.

The Pak foreign ministry claimed it had shared details of terrorist elements operating from Afghan soil against Pakistan, and added: "It was emphasised that by deflecting the responsibility of controlling terrorism towards Pakistan cannot absolve the interim Afghan government of ensuring peace and stability in the region and beyond".

The remarks came a day after Muttaqi condemned the multiple explosions in Afghanistan and blamed Pakistan for it, further asserting that Afghan soil could "never" be used for terrorism.

"We consider this act of Pakistan wrong. Problems cannot be solved like this... We have kept the door to discussion open. They should solve their problem on their own. Afghanistan has peace and progress after 40 years," Muttaqi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

However, the Pakistan foreign ministry clarified that unauthorised Afghan nationals cannot stay in the country, asserting that it can regulate the presence of foreign nationals.

In the first high-level diplomatic engagement since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, Muttaqi visited India and met S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Friday. The Taliban minister had assured that Afghanistan would not allow any group to use its territory against another country, and both India and Afghanistan condemned all acts of terrorism.

“I am happy to be in Delhi, and this visit will increase the understanding between the two countries. India and Afghanistan should increase their engagements and exchanges... We will not allow any group to use our territory against others,” Muttaqi had said.

The minister's visit to India was announced earlier this month, after he received a temporary travel exemption from the UN Security Council Committee.